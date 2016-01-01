Overview

Dr. James Hole, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Madera, CA. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Hole works at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

