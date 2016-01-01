Overview

Dr. James Hollandsworth, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Walkertown, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.



Dr. Hollandsworth works at Novant Health Walkertown Family Medicine in Walkertown, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.