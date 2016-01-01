Overview of Dr. James Holliday, MD

Dr. James Holliday, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dyersburg, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Holliday works at Cape Regional Eye Center PLLC in Dyersburg, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.