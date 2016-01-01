Dr. James Holliday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holliday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Holliday, MD
Overview of Dr. James Holliday, MD
Dr. James Holliday, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dyersburg, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Holliday works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Holliday's Office Locations
-
1
Cape Regional Eye Center PLLC401 E Tickle St Ste B, Dyersburg, TN 38024 Directions (731) 882-0176
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holliday?
About Dr. James Holliday, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1326067737
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- U Calif Irvine/U Calif Med Ctr
- Bapt Meml Hosp/U Tenn
- Duke U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holliday accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holliday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holliday works at
Dr. Holliday has seen patients for Stye and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holliday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Holliday has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holliday.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holliday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holliday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.