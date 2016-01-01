See All Ophthalmologists in Dyersburg, TN
Dr. James Holliday, MD

Ophthalmology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Holliday, MD

Dr. James Holliday, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dyersburg, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Holliday works at Cape Regional Eye Center PLLC in Dyersburg, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holliday's Office Locations

    Cape Regional Eye Center PLLC
    401 E Tickle St Ste B, Dyersburg, TN 38024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 882-0176

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Migraine
Lazy Eye
Stye
Migraine
Lazy Eye

Stye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    About Dr. James Holliday, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • U Calif Irvine/U Calif Med Ctr
    • Bapt Meml Hosp/U Tenn
    Medical Education
    • Duke U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Holliday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holliday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holliday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holliday works at Cape Regional Eye Center PLLC in Dyersburg, TN. View the full address on Dr. Holliday’s profile.

    Dr. Holliday has seen patients for Stye and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holliday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Holliday has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holliday.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holliday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holliday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

