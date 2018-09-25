Dr. James Holmes III, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Holmes III, DPM
Dr. James Holmes III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brick, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Associates Foot Ankle Surgery2159 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 899-0015Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
My third visit in several years and once again, a doctor who truly cares about me. Takes his time and each time recommended a course of action that put fewer dollars in his pockets. His staff must be on laughing gas as they're always happy - and it was Monday!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1952675886
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Holmes III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holmes III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holmes III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holmes III has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holmes III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmes III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmes III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmes III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmes III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.