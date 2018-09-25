Overview of Dr. James Holmes III, DPM

Dr. James Holmes III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brick, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Holmes III works at Associates Foot Ankle Surgery in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.