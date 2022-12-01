Overview of Dr. James Holstine, DO

Dr. James Holstine, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Holstine works at PeaceHealth Medical Group Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Bellingham, WA with other offices in Lynden, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.