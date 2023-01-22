Dr. James Honet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Honet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Honet, MD
Dr. James Honet, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Honet works at
Dr. Honet's Office Locations
Neuro Pain Consultants359 Enterprise Ct, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 587-7237
Neuro Pain Consultants5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 305, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (947) 214-6642Wednesday7:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
great with my pain issues
About Dr. James Honet, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1093794224
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Med College Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Amch
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Honet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Honet accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Honet using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Honet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
204 patients have reviewed Dr. Honet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honet.
