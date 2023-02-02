Overview of Dr. James Hong, DPM

Dr. James Hong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They completed their residency with North Chicago Va/Mount Sinai Hospital (Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science)



Dr. Hong works at Bone & Joint Specialists in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Highland, IN, Valparaiso, IN and Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.