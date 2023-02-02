Dr. James Hong, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hong, DPM
Overview of Dr. James Hong, DPM
Dr. James Hong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They completed their residency with North Chicago Va/Mount Sinai Hospital (Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science)
Dr. Hong's Office Locations
Bone & Joint Specialists9001 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 795-3360Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Bone & Joint Specialists2213 Main St, Highland, IN 46322 Directions (219) 945-4488Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Bone & Joint Specialists3800 Saint Mary Rd # 101, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 795-3360Wednesday8:30am - 12:00pm
Bone & Joint Specialists PC801 MacArthur Blvd, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 795-3360
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wry good doctor highly knowledgeable in his practice
About Dr. James Hong, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1881778009
Education & Certifications
- North Chicago Va/Mount Sinai Hospital (Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science)
- Indiana University
