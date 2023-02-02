See All Podiatrists in Merrillville, IN
Dr. James Hong, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (97)
Map Pin Small Merrillville, IN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Hong, DPM

Dr. James Hong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They completed their residency with North Chicago Va/Mount Sinai Hospital (Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science)

Dr. Hong works at Bone & Joint Specialists in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Highland, IN, Valparaiso, IN and Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bone & Joint Specialists
    9001 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 795-3360
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Bone & Joint Specialists
    2213 Main St, Highland, IN 46322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 945-4488
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Bone & Joint Specialists
    3800 Saint Mary Rd # 101, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 795-3360
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Bone & Joint Specialists PC
    801 MacArthur Blvd, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 795-3360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Franciscan Health Hammond
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Fracture
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Fracture

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. James Hong, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881778009
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Chicago Va/Mount Sinai Hospital (Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science)
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Hong, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hong has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

