Overview of Dr. James Hoover, DPM

Dr. James Hoover, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.



Dr. Hoover works at Hoover Foot Clinic in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.