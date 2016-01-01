See All Podiatric Surgeons in Lafayette, IN
Dr. James Hoover, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Lafayette, IN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Hoover, DPM

Dr. James Hoover, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East  and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.

Dr. Hoover works at Hoover Foot Clinic in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoover's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lafayette Podiatry Associates PC
    2020 Union St Ste 100, Lafayette, IN 47904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 449-4758

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Diabetic Foot Care
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Diabetic Foot Care

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore Health Network
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. James Hoover, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1437128410
    Education & Certifications

    • Dr. Richard Lanham
    • Northlake Hospital
    • William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Hoover, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoover has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoover works at Hoover Foot Clinic in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Hoover’s profile.

    Dr. Hoover has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

