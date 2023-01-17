Dr. James Horlacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horlacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Horlacher, MD
Overview of Dr. James Horlacher, MD
Dr. James Horlacher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Dr. Horlacher works at
Dr. Horlacher's Office Locations
Miami Valley Womens Health1 Wyoming St Ste 4140, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 208-4110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Could you call my daughter? We used to work together at hmp. You delivered Roman and Sophia. 616 916-4531. She is going in for delivery tomorrow. Inducing but not the way I was induced when you did it. I guess its different now. By the way Roman is a Chief in the Navy now and Sophia is doing Amazon international marketing.
About Dr. James Horlacher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1881793974
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Horlacher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horlacher accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horlacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Horlacher has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horlacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Horlacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horlacher.
