Dr. James Horton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Horton, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Horton works at
Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Endocrinology2 Innovation Dr Ste 140, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 400-3680
-
2
Endocrinology Specialists and Thyroid Center877 W Faris Rd Ste D, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-9031Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found him easy to work with. He took the time to explain my condition thoroughly and answered all my questions.
About Dr. James Horton, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1750321998
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horton works at
Dr. Horton has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hyperthyroidism and Graves' Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horton.
