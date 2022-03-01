See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Asheville, NC
Dr. James Hoski, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (86)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Hoski, MD

Dr. James Hoski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, Mission Hospital and Rutherford Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hoski works at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC with other offices in Spruce Pine, NC and Rutherfordton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spondylolisthesis and Laminoforaminotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hoski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mission Hospital
    509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 255-7776
  2. 2
    Carolina Spine & Neurosurgery-Spruce Pine
    11728 S 226 Hwy, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 766-2915
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Mountain Neurological Center PA
    7 Vanderbilt Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 255-7776
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Rutherfordton Office
    139 Doctor Henry Norris Dr, Rutherfordton, NC 28139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 287-9260
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blue Ridge Regional Hospital
  • Mission Hospital
  • Rutherford Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis
Laminoforaminotomy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis
Laminoforaminotomy

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • America's 1st Choice
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthgram
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    — Mar 01, 2022
    About Dr. James Hoski, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285719096
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U South Fla
    Residency
    Internship
    • U South Fla Coll Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education

