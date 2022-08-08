Dr. James Houle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Houle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Houle, MD
Dr. James Houle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Houle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Houle's Office Locations
-
1
James G. Houle MD PA660 Glades Rd Ste 400, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 750-2100
- 2 15280 NW 79th Ct Ste 200, Miami Lakes, FL 33016 Directions (561) 750-2100
- 3 8181 NW 154th St Ste 200, Miami Lakes, FL 33016 Directions (561) 750-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Houle?
I’ve been going to Dr. Houle for 13 years. He had been one of the most caring doctors I have. Very attentive, explains everything so I can understand it and very proactive. Whenever I’m really sick with my ears, sinuses or throat they get me in. When I had experienced vertigo, twice, they got me in that day. They always follow up with me and I never had a reason to complain. In addition the staff has always been extremely friendly.
About Dr. James Houle, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1619905957
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houle accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houle works at
Dr. Houle has seen patients for Cough, Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Houle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.