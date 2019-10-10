Dr. James House, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. House is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James House, MD
Overview of Dr. James House, MD
Dr. James House, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. House works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. House's Office Locations
-
1
Jackson Ear Clinic290 E Layfair Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 981-2825
-
2
St. Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital969 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 981-2825Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Surgicare of Jackson760 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 362-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. House?
My husband was referred from Louisiana to Dr House for a delicate unusual type of ear surgery. We found Dr House to be extremely concerned with a great “bedside manner” and we were very pleased that my husband was referred to him. He explained everything thoroughly so that we could understand. I don’t know why anyone would think he is rude like in the other comment.
About Dr. James House, MD
- Neurotology
- English
- 1588763197
Education & Certifications
- House Ear Clin
- University Miss School Med
- University Miss Mc
- University of Mississippi
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. House has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. House accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. House has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. House works at
Dr. House has seen patients for Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. House on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. House. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. House.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. House, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. House appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.