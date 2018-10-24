Dr. James Houston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Houston, MD
Overview of Dr. James Houston, MD
Dr. James Houston, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Dr. Houston works at
Dr. Houston's Office Locations
-
1
Diagnostic Metabolic Laboratory1720 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-3411
- 2 1719 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 975-0447
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Houston?
The patience care concern shown to my son is awesome after years of neglect by our local neurologists and the determination of Dr Houston to find answers to help our son is so much of a relief to our family. So far we are so pleased to be part of UAB family and our hope for a better future has grown immensely for him.
About Dr. James Houston, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1881912632
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houston accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houston works at
Dr. Houston has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Houston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.