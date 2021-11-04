Overview of Dr. James Hovis, MD

Dr. James Hovis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Med School At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas, Medical City Arlington, Medical City Frisco and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Hovis works at TMI Sports Medicine in Arlington, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.