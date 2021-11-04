Dr. James Hovis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hovis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hovis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Hovis, MD
Dr. James Hovis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Med School At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas, Medical City Arlington, Medical City Frisco and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Hovis' Office Locations
TMI Sports Medicine3533 MATLOCK RD, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 419-0303Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Frisco Office11000 Frisco St Ste 200, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (972) 623-2629Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
- Medical City Arlington
- Medical City Frisco
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hovis is the best. He is the only person I trust for the care of myself, my family, or my friends. Truly a gem.
About Dr. James Hovis, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center Childrens Hospital
- University MD R Admas Cowley Shock Trauma Ctr
- University Of Maryland Med Systems
- University Of Texas Med School At Houston
- University of Miami
