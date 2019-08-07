Dr. James Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Howard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Provo, UT. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp;amp; Clinics
Dr. Howard's Office Locations
-
1
Provo1055 N 300 W Ste 420, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 264-5739
-
2
Retina Associates of Utah PC5169 S Cottonwood St Ste 630, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (435) 264-5740Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Layton2132 N Robins Dr Ste 130, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 264-5741
-
4
Retina Associates of Utah810 S 100 W Ste C, Logan, UT 84321 Directions (435) 254-5759
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been working with Dr. Howard since 2008. He is the kindest, most understanding doctor I have ever encountered in my 60+ years. I always feel he has the latest information to treat my condition. He is one of a kind and any patient should feel confident in his care.
About Dr. James Howard, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1033110119
Education & Certifications
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Howard speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
