Overview of Dr. James Howard, MD

Dr. James Howard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Provo, UT. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp;amp; Clinics



Dr. Howard works at Retina Associates of Utah in Provo, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT, Layton, UT and Logan, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.