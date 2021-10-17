See All Plastic Surgeons in Modesto, CA
Super Profile

Dr. James Hoyt, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (15)
Map Pin Small Modesto, CA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Hoyt, MD

Dr. James Hoyt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto.

Dr. Hoyt works at FCPP-GMMSA-Plastic in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction, Wound Repair and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoyt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    FCPP-GMMSA-Plastic
    1444 Florida Ave Ste 101, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 900-4366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Medical Center Modesto

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 17, 2021
    I went to see Dr. Hoyt after losing 200 pounds from a gastric bypass. He performed a total breast reconstruction reduction. And a complete tummy tuck on me. He removed a total of 40 pounds of loose skin and fat. I absolutely recommend him to anyone. He is a wonderful doctor.
    Ida Silveira — Oct 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. James Hoyt, MD
    About Dr. James Hoyt, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568429231
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of S Fl College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Hoyt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoyt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoyt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoyt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoyt has seen patients for Breast Reduction, Wound Repair and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoyt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoyt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoyt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoyt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoyt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

