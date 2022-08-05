Dr. James Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hsu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Hsu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Med College Of Wisconsin|Medical College Of Wisconsin
Dr. Hsu works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 312, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (888) 380-8195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Systems
- Sierra Choice
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsu?
Dr. Hsu treated me with the upmost care and professionalism answered all my questions and went the extra mile to help me with my problems. Thank you Dr J Hsu
About Dr. James Hsu, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1558310656
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Wisconsin|Medical College Of Wisconsin
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu works at
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hsu speaks Chinese and Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.