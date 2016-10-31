Dr. James Huddleston III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huddleston III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Huddleston III, MD
Overview of Dr. James Huddleston III, MD
Dr. James Huddleston III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Huddleston III works at
Dr. Huddleston III's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Spine Center420 Broadway St Fl 1, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 723-5643
- 2 450 Broadway St Fl MC6110, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 723-5643
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huddleston III?
Dr. Huddleston performed my Total Knee Replacement 2 years ago and he did an awesome surgery. I am virtually pain free now and my scar has faded away almost completely. He was very thorough explaining what to expect from the surgery and what the recovery would entail. I recommend him to anyone with a knee pain or problems!
About Dr. James Huddleston III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1619037496
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huddleston III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huddleston III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huddleston III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huddleston III works at
Dr. Huddleston III has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huddleston III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Huddleston III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huddleston III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huddleston III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huddleston III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.