Overview

Dr. James Hudson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Hudson works at Thrive Family Medicine in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.