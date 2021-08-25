Dr. James Huffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Huffman, MD
Overview of Dr. James Huffman, MD
Dr. James Huffman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Richmond.
Dr. Huffman works at
Dr. Huffman's Office Locations
-
1
Huffman and Huffman P.S.C.2704 Old Rosebud Rd Ste 230, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-4631Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Baptist Health Richmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huffman?
Dr. Huffman performed PRK on me a year ago and I am seeing better than perfect vision. He was informative when explaining the surgery to me and very encouraging during! I would recommend Dr. Huffman to everyone. You could not find a better ophthalmologist.
About Dr. James Huffman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1609282375
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa-Cornea Transplantation, Refractive Surgery, External Eye Diseases
- University Of Kentucky Department Of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences
- University Of Kentucky-General Surgery
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Western Kentucky University - Bowling Green KY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huffman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huffman works at
Dr. Huffman has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, Herpetic Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Huffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.