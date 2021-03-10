Overview of Dr. James Hughes, MD

Dr. James Hughes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.



Dr. Hughes works at CHI St. Vincent Clinic Pediatrics - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.