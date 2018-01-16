Overview of Dr. James Hung, MD

Dr. James Hung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Hung works at Ocb Optical in Boston, MA with other offices in Danvers, MA and West Yarmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.