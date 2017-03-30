Dr. James Hunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hunt, MD
Overview of Dr. James Hunt, MD
Dr. James Hunt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Healdsburg Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
James Hunt MD1140 Sonoma Ave Ste 2, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 595-1312Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Healdsburg Hospital
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a traumatic eye injury on Saturday, and the hospital connected us with Dr Hunt. He met us at his office in Windsor at 5 pm, and did an urgent care procedure that fixed the problem. He was very open and informative, listening to our concerns and explaining things to us. Then he met us on Sunday morning to make sure it was OK. My home opthalmologist was impressed by his work, and Dr Hunt called to follow up. Dr Hunt's skill and genuine concern were impressive and greatly appreciated.
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- University of California At Berkeley
