Dr. James Hunt, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Hunt, MD

Dr. James Hunt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Healdsburg Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

Dr. Hunt works at James E Hunt MD in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hunt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    James Hunt MD
    1140 Sonoma Ave Ste 2, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 595-1312
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Healdsburg Hospital
  • Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
  • Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Eye Cancer
Nearsightedness
Astigmatism
Eye Cancer

Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. James Hunt, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326010620
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Hunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hunt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hunt has seen patients for Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

