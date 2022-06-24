See All Plastic Surgeons in Toledo, OH
Dr. James Hunyadi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Toledo, OH
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Hunyadi, MD

Dr. James Hunyadi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Hunyadi works at Plastic Surgery Consultants in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hunyadi's Office Locations

    Plastic Surgery Consultants Inc.
    2121 Hughes Dr Ste 920, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. James Hunyadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518960798
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Hunyadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunyadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hunyadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hunyadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hunyadi works at Plastic Surgery Consultants in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Dr. Hunyadi’s profile.

    Dr. Hunyadi has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunyadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunyadi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunyadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunyadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunyadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

