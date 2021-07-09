Dr. Hurley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Hurley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Hurley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.
Dr. Hurley works at
Locations
-
1
Texarkana Cardiology Associates2604 Saint Michael Dr Ste 345, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 838-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Hurley for years and have no complaints. Always easy to get an appointment. Dr. Hurley and his staff are very friendly and make sure all your questions are answered. I highly recommend!
About Dr. James Hurley, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1366485237
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurley has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
