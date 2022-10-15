Overview of Dr. James Hurst, MD

Dr. James Hurst, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hurst works at Nacogdoches Medical Center in Nacogdoches, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Tibia and Fibula Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.