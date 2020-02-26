Overview of Dr. James Hurt, MD

Dr. James Hurt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Merit Health Madison and University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Hurt works at UMMC - Children's of Mississippi in Jackson, MS with other offices in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.