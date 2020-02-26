Dr. James Hurt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hurt, MD
Overview of Dr. James Hurt, MD
Dr. James Hurt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Merit Health Madison and University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Hurt works at
Dr. Hurt's Office Locations
-
1
UMMC - Children's of Mississippi2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-6525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
UMMC Grants Ferry1010 Lakeland Pl, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 984-6525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
UMMC Pavilion1410 E Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-6525
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Madison
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurt?
Very professional and gave me all my alternatives.
About Dr. James Hurt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1033302385
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurt works at
Dr. Hurt has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.