Dr. James Hutcheson, MD
Dr. James Hutcheson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
The Ent. Group4214 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 793-0691
Texarkana Surgery Ctr5404 Summerhill Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (949) 852-3400
Christus St. Michael Health System2600 Saint Michael Dr, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 793-0691
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Hutcheson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutcheson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutcheson has seen patients for Ear Ache, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutcheson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutcheson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutcheson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutcheson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutcheson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.