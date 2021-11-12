Dr. James Hyla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hyla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Hyla, MD
Dr. James Hyla, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Hyla works at
Dr. Hyla's Office Locations
Arthritis Health Associates Pllc5794 Widewaters Pkwy, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 422-1513
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hyla listens to his patients and always has time to talk to about your issues. Great doctor.
About Dr. James Hyla, MD
- Rheumatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1851362446
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyla accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyla works at
Dr. Hyla has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyla.
