Overview of Dr. James Hyla, MD

Dr. James Hyla, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Hyla works at Arthritis Health Associates in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.