Dr. James Icken, MD
Overview
Dr. James Icken, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Icken works at
Locations
City Derm200 Central Park S Apt 107, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 262-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Icken is every bit a professional. He is knowledgeable and thorough. He explains his findings in simple terms. Having had experience to many dermatologists in my life, I am very pleased and comfortable with him. His staff are also friendly, helpful and professional.
About Dr. James Icken, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
