Dr. James Irwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Irwin, MD
Overview
Dr. James Irwin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Irwin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baycare Medical Group Inc4612 N Habana Ave Fl 2, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 875-9000
-
2
St. Joseph's Hospital3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Irwin?
For years I had tens of thousands of PACs daily. It took two tries with ablation, but now I am free of PACs and on no meds. The office staff provides topnotch support and the attentiveness of the whole team for the ablation made the entire procedure very comfortable both times. Dr. Irwin is famous for good reason.
About Dr. James Irwin, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669418901
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irwin works at
Dr. Irwin has seen patients for Long QT Syndrome, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Irwin speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Irwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.