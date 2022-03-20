Overview

Dr. James Irwin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Irwin works at Baycare Medical Group Inc in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Long QT Syndrome, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.