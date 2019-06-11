Overview

Dr. James Italiano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Italiano works at Scripps Coastal Medical Center in Oceanside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.