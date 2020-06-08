Overview of Dr. James Jaber, MD

Dr. James Jaber, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.



Dr. Jaber works at NorthBay Health Pain Management in Fairfield, CA with other offices in Vacaville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.