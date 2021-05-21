Overview of Dr. James Jachimowicz, MD

Dr. James Jachimowicz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Jachimowicz works at Hernando Eye Institute in Brooksville, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.