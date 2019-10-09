Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. James Jackson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Jackson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Pain & Spine120 Executive Park, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 855-7200Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Elizabethtown Neurology1107 Crown Pointe Dr Ste 107, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 506-3300
-
3
Good Samaritan Hospital520 S 7th St, Vincennes, IN 47591 Directions (812) 316-0327
-
4
Commonwealth Pain & Spine3602 Northgate Ct Ste 39, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 670-5684
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
Very nice , and very caring and professional people. Seriously sincere about my well-being, and very understanding. I’m glad to have Dr. Jackson on my team.Thank you for your services.
About Dr. James Jackson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1063583268
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.