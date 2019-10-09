See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Louisville, KY
Dr. James Jackson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. James Jackson, MD

Pain Medicine
2.3 (15)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Jackson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.

Dr. Jackson works at Commonwealth Pain Associates, Louisville, KY in Louisville, KY with other offices in Elizabethtown, KY, Vincennes, IN and New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Commonwealth Pain & Spine
    120 Executive Park, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 855-7200
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Elizabethtown Neurology
    1107 Crown Pointe Dr Ste 107, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 506-3300
  3. 3
    Good Samaritan Hospital
    520 S 7th St, Vincennes, IN 47591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 316-0327
  4. 4
    Commonwealth Pain & Spine
    3602 Northgate Ct Ste 39, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 670-5684

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Complications Chevron Icon
Anesthesia for High Risk Patients and Procedures Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Regional Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?

    Oct 09, 2019
    Very nice , and very caring and professional people. Seriously sincere about my well-being, and very understanding. I’m glad to have Dr. Jackson on my team.Thank you for your services.
    Alfred Underwood — Oct 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Jackson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Jackson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jackson to family and friends

    Dr. Jackson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jackson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Jackson, MD.

    About Dr. James Jackson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063583268
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Jackson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.