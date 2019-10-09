Overview

Dr. James Jackson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Jackson works at Commonwealth Pain Associates, Louisville, KY in Louisville, KY with other offices in Elizabethtown, KY, Vincennes, IN and New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.