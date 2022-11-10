Overview

Dr. James Jackson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and North Central Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Jackson works at Gastroenterology Consultants Of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.