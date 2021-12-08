Overview of Dr. James Jacobs, DPM

Dr. James Jacobs, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic.



Dr. Jacobs works at Your Total Foot Care Specialist in Katy, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.