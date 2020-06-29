Overview

Dr. James Jageman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Jageman works at East Harbor Primary Care in Erie, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.