Overview of Dr. James Jakes, MD

Dr. James Jakes, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Prattville Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Jakes works at Montgomery Rheumatology Assocs in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.