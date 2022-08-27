Dr. James Jakes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Jakes, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Montgomery Rheumatology Associates P.A.1421 Narrow Lane Pkwy, Montgomery, AL 36111 Directions (334) 284-3105
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jakes is a top notch Doctor. He knows what he is doing - he is very factual and he got me on a treatment plan that is working. I am so grateful for Dr. Jakes. His staff is also top notch. If you are looking for someone to hold you hand keep looking but if you are looking for a Dr. with extensive knowledge in his field and can get you on the right track than he is your guy.
About Dr. James Jakes, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1578547352
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Jakes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jakes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jakes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jakes has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jakes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jakes speaks Persian.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Jakes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jakes.
