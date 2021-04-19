Overview of Dr. James Jancuska, MD

Dr. James Jancuska, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They completed their residency with Nat'l Naval Med Center



Dr. Jancuska works at Ochsner Medical Center in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.