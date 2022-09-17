See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Kalamazoo, MI
Dr. James Jastifer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Jastifer, MD

Dr. James Jastifer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital.

Dr. Jastifer works at Borgess Orthopedics in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Portage, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jastifer's Office Locations

    Borgess Orthopedics
    2490 S 11th St Ste 201, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 343-1535
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Borgess Medical Center
    1521 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 226-5165
    Promed Healthcare
    1701 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 226-2550
    Ascension Medical Center Borgess Immediate Medical Care
    7901 Angling Rd, Portage, MI 49024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 324-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Borgess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. James Jastifer, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Jastifer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jastifer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jastifer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jastifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jastifer has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jastifer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jastifer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jastifer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jastifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jastifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

