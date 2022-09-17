Dr. James Jastifer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jastifer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Jastifer, MD
Overview of Dr. James Jastifer, MD
Dr. James Jastifer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital.
Dr. Jastifer's Office Locations
Borgess Orthopedics2490 S 11th St Ste 201, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 Directions (269) 343-1535Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Borgess Medical Center1521 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 226-5165
Promed Healthcare1701 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 226-2550
Ascension Medical Center Borgess Immediate Medical Care7901 Angling Rd, Portage, MI 49024 Directions (269) 324-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. He is very knowledgeable, and focused on your needs. Kind and supportive!
About Dr. James Jastifer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1821257957
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jastifer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jastifer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jastifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jastifer has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jastifer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jastifer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jastifer.
