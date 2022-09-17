Overview of Dr. James Jastifer, MD

Dr. James Jastifer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital.



Dr. Jastifer works at Borgess Orthopedics in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Portage, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.