Overview of Dr. James Jennings, MD

Dr. James Jennings, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Jennings works at Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopaedics Associates in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.