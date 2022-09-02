Dr. James Jennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Jennings, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Jennings, MD
Dr. James Jennings, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Jennings' Office Locations
Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopedics35 International Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 234-7654
Piedmont Orthopaedic - 1050 Grove Road until Augsuts 31st1050 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 234-7654
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jennings and staff are truly amazing. He did both my knees (3 months apart) and literally every step of the way was laid out perfectly for me. Pre-surgery, the surgery itself (which was a complete success), and the aftercare were phenomenal. Also, I recommend Furman Physical Therapy. They are wonderful.
About Dr. James Jennings, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Princess Margaret Rose Orth
- Greenville Hosp
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Jennings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jennings has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jennings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.