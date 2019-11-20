Dr. James Jensen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Jensen, DDS
Overview
Dr. James Jensen, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
James Dean Jensen D.D.S., M.S., P.A.1605 G Ave Ste 400, Plano, TX 75074 Directions (972) 543-3638
James Dean Jensen D.D.S., M.S., P.A.5800 Coit Rd Ste 500, Plano, TX 75023 Directions (469) 257-1357
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
excellent service! we love this practice!
About Dr. James Jensen, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275652133
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Dentistry
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jensen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jensen speaks Spanish.
1067 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
