Dr. James Jew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Jew, MD
Overview of Dr. James Jew, MD
Dr. James Jew, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus.
Dr. Jew works at
Dr. Jew's Office Locations
-
1
Banner Desert Medical Center1400 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 412-3000
-
2
Abrazo Central Campus2000 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 246-5747
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Central Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jew?
Thorough and competent. Answered all my questions and fixed the problem.
About Dr. James Jew, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1326191115
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jew works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.