Overview of Dr. James Jew, MD

Dr. James Jew, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus.



Dr. Jew works at Integrated Diagnostic Center in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.