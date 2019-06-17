See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Miramar Beach, FL
Dr. James Jimenez, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Jimenez, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miramar Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.

Dr. Jimenez works at The Vein Center Of Florida in Miramar Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Vein Center Of Florida
    12671 US Highway 98 W Unit 210, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 308-1681

  • HCA Florida West Hospital

Venous Insufficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 17, 2019
    I had a knee replacement in 18 months ago. My veins were protruding on the front of my leg which was not normal before surgery. Orthopedic surgeon didn't think much of it. I followed up with Dr. Jimenez to see if something could be done. I had pain from a 6 to a 9 range, lots of swelling and major stiffness. I saw Dr. Jimenez , he did a procedure. The pain diminished to a 1 to 3 range, stiffness improved a lot, and swelling is better as well. Changed the quality of my life! Thank you so much!!!
    Maria W — Jun 17, 2019
    About Dr. James Jimenez, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093788549
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
