Dr. James Jochum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jochum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Jochum, MD
Overview of Dr. James Jochum, MD
Dr. James Jochum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Jochum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jochum's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Eye Clinic, PA160 Boston Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 834-7776
-
2
Florida Eye Clinic, PA787 Health Care Dr, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 668-4332
-
3
Florida Eye Clinic, PA1089 W Granada Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 676-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Argus Insurance
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Benefits of America
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jochum?
Dr. Jochum performed cataract surgery on me. I was very pleased with the results.
About Dr. James Jochum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1427058213
Education & Certifications
- National Navy Med Institute
- Naval Hospital Jacksonville
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jochum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jochum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jochum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jochum works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jochum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jochum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jochum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jochum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.