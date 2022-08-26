Dr. James Johannes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johannes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Johannes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Johannes, MD
Dr. James Johannes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.
Dr. Johannes works at
Dr. Johannes' Office Locations
-
1
Lvpg Urology1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 215, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-6986
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johannes?
A little nervous about removal of a fairly large kidney stone. But Dr Johannes put me at ease immediately. Calmly and in terms I understood he showed me the radiology studies and explained everything in perfect detail that I needed to know or asked. I couldn’t see his smile because of mask requirement, but I could see gentleness and compassion in his eyes. Dr Johannes takes his time with you. You definitely do not feel rushed. I knew I was in excellent hands and was extremely happy that I chose him to do my surgery.
About Dr. James Johannes, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1235313164
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johannes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johannes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johannes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johannes works at
Dr. Johannes has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johannes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Johannes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johannes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johannes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johannes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.