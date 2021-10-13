Overview of Dr. James Johnson, MD

Dr. James Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Russellville, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Millard Henry Clinic in Russellville, AR with other offices in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.