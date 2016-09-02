See All Ophthalmologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. James Johnson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. James Johnson, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (7)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Johnson, MD

Dr. James Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School.

Dr. Johnson works at Specialty Ophthlamology Prctc in Arlington, TX with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    James H. Johnson MD
    700 Highlander Blvd Ste 225, Arlington, TX 76015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Specialty Ophthlamology Prctc
    2102 Business Center Dr Ste 154, Irvine, CA 92612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 253-5770

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Floaters
Vision Impairment
Vitreous Detachment
Floaters
Vision Impairment
Vitreous Detachment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?

    Sep 02, 2016
    I suffered PVDs in both eyes. In one, a very large Weiss Ring + attached tissue floater bisected my central vision, waving back and forth like a windshield wiper. Couldn't drive, work, concentrate. I've just finished 3 sessions with the incredibly skilled Dr. James Johnson. Painless, 15 min. each, and he was able to remove 95% of the floater. I always felt safe and that Dr. Johnson cared about me. Glad I ignored the Houston docs who said there was no cure. I can see again!
    Robin H in Crosby, Tx — Sep 02, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Johnson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Johnson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Johnson to family and friends

    Dr. Johnson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Johnson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Johnson, MD.

    About Dr. James Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275796781
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eye Foundation Of Kansas City
    Residency
    Internship
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Brown Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Johnson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.