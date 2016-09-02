Dr. James Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. James Johnson, MD
Dr. James Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
James H. Johnson MD700 Highlander Blvd Ste 225, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions
Specialty Ophthlamology Prctc2102 Business Center Dr Ste 154, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (949) 253-5770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered PVDs in both eyes. In one, a very large Weiss Ring + attached tissue floater bisected my central vision, waving back and forth like a windshield wiper. Couldn't drive, work, concentrate. I've just finished 3 sessions with the incredibly skilled Dr. James Johnson. Painless, 15 min. each, and he was able to remove 95% of the floater. I always felt safe and that Dr. Johnson cared about me. Glad I ignored the Houston docs who said there was no cure. I can see again!
About Dr. James Johnson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1275796781
Education & Certifications
- Eye Foundation Of Kansas City
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Brown Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
